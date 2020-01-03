Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $317,421.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $317,421.00 and approximately $161,880.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

