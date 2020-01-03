OneLedger (OLT) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $444,356.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx, LATOKEN, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

