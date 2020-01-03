Ulord Market Cap Achieves $769,653.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ulord has a total market cap of $769,653.00 and $55,487.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulord coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. In the last week, Ulord has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,300,779 coins and its circulating supply is 68,803,133 coins. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

