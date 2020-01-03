ParkinGo Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $253.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,261.65 or 0.99753866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055664 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,088,188 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

