AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of AACAY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

