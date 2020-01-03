Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.18.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Analyst Recommendations for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Atlas Copco AB Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Atlas Copco AB Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Sol Gel Technologies Ltd Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Sol Gel Technologies Ltd Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Coeur Mining Lifted to C- at TheStreet
Coeur Mining Lifted to C- at TheStreet
Wave Life Sciences Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright
Wave Life Sciences Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright
Ingredion Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stephens
Ingredion Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stephens


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report