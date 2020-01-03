Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

SLGL opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.