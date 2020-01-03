Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

