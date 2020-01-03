Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WVE. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.