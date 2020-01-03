Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

