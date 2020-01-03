Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

