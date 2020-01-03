Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.