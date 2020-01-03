Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) PT Raised to $100.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

