Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) PT Raised to $100.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of LNN stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.31.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
