Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $26,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 54.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Materion by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 70,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

