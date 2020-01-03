National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.19 on Thursday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in National Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank by 21.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

