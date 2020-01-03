Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,628 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,723,000 after purchasing an additional 832,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

