Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.