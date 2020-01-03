Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $37.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.