Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.66.

WFC stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 214,142 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

