Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Timken expects adjusted earnings per share of between $4.70 and $4.75 for 2019. The mid-point of the guidance suggests year-over-year growth of 13%. Earnings will be benefited from acquisitions and favorable price and mix. Its top-line will gain from strong organic growth in wind and solar energy, aerospace, marine and rail sectors as well as positive pricing. Further, the company’s measures to reduce costs and improving operating efficiency will boost margins. Timken is also benefiting from acquisitions and divestitures. However, ongoing weakness in industrial markets and automotive sector will impact Timken's top-line performance. Strength in the wind, solar, energy and aerospace markets will likely be offset by lower demand in off-highway and heavy truck. Also, higher inventory and weakness in order intake rate are other concerns. “

Get Timken alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Timken has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $253,833.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last ninety days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.