Citigroup Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,607 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

