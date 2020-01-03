Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAB. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE WAB opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

