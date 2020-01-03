Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.