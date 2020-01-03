Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.42.

NYSE ABT opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

