BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,926.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $589,946.00 and approximately $33,926.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00008449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059196 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.39 or 1.00580222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054982 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,397 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

