EUNO Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $198,100.00 and $229.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004938 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,948,170 coins and its circulating supply is 30,453,463 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

