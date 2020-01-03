Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

