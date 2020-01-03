ZMINE Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $214,013.00 and $155.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00334327 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013603 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003452 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010262 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.