ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0005 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $75,440.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00586849 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,363,843 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

