BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Cap Reaches $15,623.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,623.00 and approximately $153,630.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

