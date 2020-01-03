Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $442.01 million and $10.39 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Fatbtc, Dcoin and OKEx. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.05822589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,762,557,078 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, CPDAX, BigONE, Bittrex, Dcoin, IDEX, CoinTiger, KuCoin, DDEX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Indodax, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global, BiteBTC, OceanEx, Bibox, Bithumb Global, GOPAX, Fatbtc and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.