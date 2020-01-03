Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $139.61 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00059196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $825.82 million and $139.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.39 or 1.00580222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054982 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

