Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Profile

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

