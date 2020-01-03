W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives $84.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

GRA stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

