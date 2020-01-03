Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $129.83 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.