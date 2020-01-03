Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.