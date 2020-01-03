Brokerages Set KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) PT at $14.75

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

