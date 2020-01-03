AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

EQH stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 94.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXA Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in AXA Equitable by 236.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 478,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 335,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AXA Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

