Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $47.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $532.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
