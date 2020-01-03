Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $47.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $532.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

