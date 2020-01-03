Brokerages Set H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) PT at $27.00

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

HRB stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

