$2.79 EPS Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $252.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.30. Caci International has a twelve month low of $139.21 and a twelve month high of $253.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.