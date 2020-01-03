Brokerages Set TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TPI Composites stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.20 million, a PE ratio of 230.75 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 341,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

