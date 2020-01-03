Brokerages Set INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

