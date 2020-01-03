Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.