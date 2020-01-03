Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

CADE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

