Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $207.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

