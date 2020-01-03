Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $71.75 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 9,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.