Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. Danaher has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $155.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

