FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NYSE:FBK opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

