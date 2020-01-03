Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GDDY opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares in the company, valued at $734,543.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Godaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Godaddy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

