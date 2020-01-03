Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

